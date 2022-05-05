Barcelona B tipped to sign 16-year-old central defender from Slavia Sofia

Barcelona are being tipped to sign 16-year-old central defender Martin Georgiev from Bulgarian side Slavia Sofia.

Club president Ventsislav Stefanov has been talking about rumors the Catalans are interested in the teenager and says he expects the deal to happen.

“FC Barcelona are very interested in Martin Georgiev,” the president said. “Soon he will probably be the third Bulgarian player to wear the Barcelona shirt.” Source | Sport.ro.

Diario Sport are reporting that Barca are in talks for the youngster and seem pretty confident Georgiev will arrive at the Camp Nou for next season.

The youngster would play for Barcelona B initially and would join the likes of Arnau Comas, Mika Mármol, Ramos Mingo and Igor Gomes in the squad.

Georgiev has already played for the first team at Slavia Sofia and Sport describe him as being a right-footer who is good in the air and in possession of the ball.