Barcelona ‘offered’ Brentford winger Sergi Canós - report

Barcelona have reportedly been offered Brentford winger Sergi Canos who spent three years at the club’s La Masia academy before joining Liverpool in 2013.

The update comes from Diario Sport who are reporting that Barcelona have also been made aware the 25-year-old “would be delighted” to return to the club.

Canos is a regular at Brentford who are in their debut season in the Premier League and look set to stay up. The Bees are currently 14th on 40 points with three games left to play.

The Brentford man is predominantly a winger but is able to play at full-back which may be of interest to Barca who have been linked with a host of defenders already this season.

Canos is contracted to Brentford until 2023, although there is an option for an extra year, and it’s thought he would cost around €10 million.

The winger obviously knows Barcelona well having spent his formative years at the club and his salary “wouldn’t be a problem” for the Catalan giants.

Sport reckon that Canos is a “valid option” for Barca, particularly because of doubts over the futures of Ousmane Dembele, Adama Traore and Sergino Dest.