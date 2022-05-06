Frenkie de Jong ‘top’ of Manchester City’s shopping list - report

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is reportedly top of Manchester City’s summer shopping list with the Premier League side keen to strengthen this summer.

The latest update comes from The Times who reckon City want to splash out again and bring in three players in a bid to finally land the Champions League.

City will lose Fernandinho at the end of the season which means they are keen to land a midfielder and De Jong seems to be the favorite.

The report notes Barca’s huge debts and reckons the Catalan giants “would be willing to sell” De Jong if they receive an offer of “about £60 million.”

City are also thinking about West Ham’s Declan Rice who apparently has a price tag of £150 million, another reason presumably why De Jong is top of their list.

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland is another player City are hoping to sign and they will also bring in Julián Álvarez from River Plate.

There’s been plenty of talk about De Jong already this season and it seems unlikely those rumors are going to go away any time soon.

Both the club and the Dutchman have made it clear he’s happy at the Camp Nou, but Barca’s tricky financial situation does leave the club vulnerable to big offers for key players.