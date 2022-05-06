Real Betis defender Alex Moreno plays down Barcelona transfer rumors

One of Barcelona’s priorities this summer is to bring in another left-back to rival Jordi Alba and Real Betis defender Alex Moreno is one of several players to have been linked with a Camp Nou move.

Moreno will come up against Barcelona this weekend when the two sides clash at the Benito Villamarin and has been asked about the transfer rumors.

And here’s what he’s had to say:

“I haven’t read anything or have any information about it. It’s up to my agents. I am focused on finishing the season well. I only think about the games and training,” he said. “We will see what happens. What is going to make me play well and grow is to focus on the final stretch of the course and finish it in the best way possible.”

Moreno also spoke about the prospect of taking on Xavi’s side and admitted the Copa del Rey winners will need to be at their best to take all three points.

“Lately we have lost points. Against Elche, against Getafe... Everyone is playing for things and all the games are very complicated,” he said. “Now Barça come and we have to add three points to stay in the race. You have to try to win as soon as possible. “Beyond their latest results, Barça knows what they are playing for. It is a team with great players and a coach with a very defined philosophy: play, possession and verticality. We will have to play a great game to achieve victory.” Source | Diario Sport

Victory for Barcelona would guarantee Champions League qualification, but Betis are also in the race for the top four and need a win to keep their hopes alive.