Barcelona rumors: Bernardo Silva, Luis Suarez, Gavi and Alex Collado latest

Barca still keen on Bernardo

Today’s rumors start with news that Barcelona are still pretty keen on signing Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.

Mundo Deportivo reckon landing Bernardo would be “complicated” for Barca but note that the midfielder is thinking of leaving the Citizens for a new challenge.

Bernardo would love to play in La Liga, where he would also be closer to his family, and one player who could swing the deal is Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman is wanted at the Etihad Stadium and a possible swap deal involving the two midfielders could just suit both clubs.

Suarez offered to return to Barca

Over at Diario Sport there is news that Luis Suarez apparently offered to return to Barcelona after catching up with Joan Laporta back in November.

The Uruguayan met up with Laporta at the Ballon d’Or ceremony and made it pretty clear he’d be happy to come back to the Camp Nou.

However, it seems Barca weren’t interested and told him it’s not something they are thinking about because the club are looking at other options.

Barcelona considered selling Gavi

Gavi is just about to sign a contract extension at Barcelona but the club did consider selling the 17-year-old earlier this season.

Diario AS reckon that Barca’s “desperate economic situation” lead to thoughts it would be a good idea to let Gavi go for around €40 million.

Bayern, Chelsea, and erm Everton were all said to be interested but Barca have now changed their minds and will sell Frenkie de Jong instead if anyone stumps up €60-70m.

Alex Collado to sign two-year deal

And finally we end with news about Alex Collado who is currently on loan at Granada but due to return to Barcelona in the summer.

Gerard Romero has an update on the youngster and reckon he will sign a two-year contract extension when he’s back at the Camp Nou.

Collado’s then likely to get a chance in pre-season to try and impress Xavi and force his way into the first-team squad for the 2022-23 season.