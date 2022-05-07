Mateu Alemany talks Gavi’s new contract & Barcelona goalkeepers

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany was quizzed about a couple of players ahead of kick-off against Real Betis on Saturday night.

Alemany offered an update on 17-year-old midfielder Gavi amid speculation he is about to sign a new long-term contract at the Camp Nou.

“Gavi wants to stay. We have been negotiating between the two parties for some time so that he can spend many years at Barça,” he said.

It’s been reported Gavi will sign on until 2026 and, like Pedri, Ansu Fati, and Ronald Araujo, be handed a deal with a buyout clause set at €1 billion.

Alemany also spoke about the goalkeeping situation at the club. It’s expected that Neto will leave in the summer and Barca will need to find a replacement.

The Barcelona chief suggested that the Catalan giants will turn to youth if Neto does leave rather than bring in a new goalkeeper.

“Neto is a great goalkeeper as is Ter Stegen. The Brazilian has one more year on his contract,” he said.

“And we also have two young players like Arnau Tenas and Iñaki Peña with whom we are very happy. It is a position that we have well covered.”

Pena is currently on loan at Galatasaray but will return at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Neto was handed a rare start against Real Betis on Saturday, as Marc-Andre ter Stegen is out due to illness, with Tenas on the bench.