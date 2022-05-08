Steven Gerrard confirms he wants to keep Coutinho at Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard confirmed he wants Philippe Coutinho to stay at the club past the end of the season when his loan deal expires.

The Brazilian was left out of Villa’s starting XI on Saturday as Gerrard’s men won 3-1 at relegation-threatened Burnley in the Premier League.

Coutinho did come on late as a substitute and Gerrard was asked about the Barcelona loanee after the win at Turf Moor.

“We want Philippe Coutinho here for sure,” he said. “We have five games in 15 days so Phil and Emi will both get enough game time to keep themselves satisfied. As a club, we want to be in a place where games come thick and fast. “Phil understood the decision, he has played a lot. There are no egos here.”

The Brazilian’s form has dipped after a bright start to life at Villa Park. Coutinho hasn’t managed a goal or an assist in his late seven outings for the Villans.

Coutinho’s loan deal contains a purchase option reportedly set at around €40m, although it’s not clear if Villa would actually be willing to pay that amount for the 29-year-old.