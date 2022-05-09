Dani Alves wants Barcelona stay, says he still has plenty to offer

Dani Alves has been talking about his future and has made it clear he wants to stay at Barcelona because he still thinks he can contribute to the team.

The Brazilian returned in the winter but his deal runs out in the summer, and it’s not clear yet if Barcelona will offer a renewal.

Alves says he is not worried about the situation but would be “delighted” to continue at the Camp Nou for another season.

“I live intensely every day, without thinking beyond it because I don’t know what will happen. But what is certain is that I would like to continue because here I am at home, I am at the club and in the team for which I have had to fight for five years to return. And I think I can continue contributing things, but it doesn’t depend on me. And I’m not too worried either. “My mission was to come here and show what I can contribute. I’m not one of those who think that for my whole career and for everything I’ve won I don’t have to prove anything to anyone, no. I always think I have to prove my worth. I can’t do anything else but give myself 200 percent to the club I love and love madly. “But it’s up to them to decide. I know where I am in my life and my career, but I also know what I have inside. And I think the one who doesn’t have me loses. I raised that level not of arrogance but of self-knowledge. If Barça wants me to renew, I’m delighted. If you don’t want to, thank you very much, and I will continue to defend this club to the death wherever it is.” Source | Marca

The 39-year-old has featured regularly since returning, making 13 appearances, and picked up his 100th La Liga assist in the win over Real Betis.

Alves has also proved to be a key asset off the pitch but it’s by no means guaranteed he will stay, particularly with Barcelona said to be keen on bringing in Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea this summer.