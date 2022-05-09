Celta boss ‘not surprised’ by Javi Galan to Barcelona rumors

Celta Vigo Eduardo Coudet has been talking about rumors Barcelona could go for left-back Javi Galan this summer and isn’t surprised to hear of interest from the Camp Nou.

Coudet was asked about the speculation ahead of his team’s trip to Barcelona in La Liga on Tuesday and was happy to share his thoughts on the transfer talk.

“I’m not surprised because I know the player and the person we went looking for. I know his professionalism,” he said. “Everything that we thought could happen over time happened, which was to enhance his characteristics so he could give us his best version. “It does not surprise me that he is linked with Barcelona, ​​nor would I be surprised if he is linked to any other important club in Europe because he is at a more than good level. “It seems to me that he will be able to maintain it over time due to his professionalism and because he has assimilated a lot of things that he already does.”

The Celta boss also went on to talk about his team’s chances against Barcelona and is hoping his side can enjoy a repeat of last year when they won 2-1.

“It is a team that I like to see play, each coach has his ideas and they are different. I personally like Xavi’s idea,” he said. “Historically it has been very difficult to win there. We did it last year and we are going to try it again. We face a top rival and in their stadium, but we go with the intention of showing our football.”

Celta head into the match fresh from a 4-0 win over Alaves that ensured the Galicians will play in the Spanish top flight for an 11th consecutive season.