Barcelona close to selling Coutinho to Aston Villa for €20 million - report

Philippe Coutinho is reportedly close to making his loan move to Aston Villa permanent with Barcelona in talks with the Premier League side.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Barca are set to agree a deal worth around €20 million for the 29-year-old to stay with the Villans.

Coutinho’s loan deal had included a purchase option set at around €40m but it seems that Aston Villa might get the Brazilian for around half that amount.

MD reckon that Barca are simply relieved to be able to get a decent fee for Coutinho and also to get his salary off the wage bill.

Coutinho returned to the Premier League in January and enjoyed a bright start back in England, although his form has fizzled out a little bit in recent weeks.

Manager Steven Gerrard has insisted he still wants to keep Coutinho despite his current dry spell. “We want Philippe Coutinho here for sure,” he said after his team’s win over Burnley last time out.

It’s now looking like Gerrard may be about to be granted his wish and Coutinho may finally be about to wave goodbye to Barcelona for good.