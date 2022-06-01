Joan Laporta has a pop at Javier Tebas after Lewandowski comments

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hit out at La Liga chief Javier Tebas after the 59-year-old said the Catalan giants can not sign Robert Lewandowski right now.

Tebas told Marca that Barca must “sell assets and earn more” if they are to bring in the Poland international which seems to have riled up the Barca chief.

Here’s how Laporta responded

“I ask him to abstain from making comments in the sense of if Barça can or cannot sign a player because it’s clearly damaging Barça’s interests,” he said. “Furthermore, I don’t know if he makes these statements voluntarily or involuntarily, but if he makes them voluntarily it is a clear sign that he wants to harm Barça’s interests. “I would ask him to abstain from making comments in the sense of if Barça can or cannot sign a player because it’s clearly damaging Barça’s interests.” Source | Sport

Barcelona have since announced plans for members to vote on the potential sales of Barca Licensing & Merchandising (BLM) and future television rights which could bring in income in the region of €700 million.