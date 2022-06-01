Manchester United open talks with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong - report

Frenkie de Jong said just 24 hours ago that he wants to stay at Barcelona and is not thinking about leaving but that is not stopping the rumor mill from churning.

The latest update comes from Fabrizio Romano who reports Manchester United have now opened talks with Barcelona over a move for the Dutchman.

Barcelona want €85 million for the 25-year-old and are now waiting for an official bid from Erik ten Hag’s side.

Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong. Price tag around €85m, waiting for opening bid. #MUFC



De Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football - Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. pic.twitter.com/jT18D37sPK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2022

This is a rumor that continues to bemuse. De Jong has made it clear he wants to stay but is seems like he could be forced out if a big offer arrives.

Manchester United’s lack of Champions League football also seems to be an issue, and it’s not clear yet if any other clubs would be willing to spend big on De Jong.

Elsewhere it’s being reported that Xavi will only sanction De Jong’s sale if a “high-level substitute” can be found with the coach keen on Bernardo Silva.

The Man City midfielder is thought to be keen on a move to Barcelona but is contracted to the Premier League champions until 2025 and is valued at around €60 million.