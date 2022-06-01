Sergio Busquets: I have one more season at Barçelona and then we’ll see

Barcelona and Spain captain Sergio Busquets spoke briefly about his future at a press conference on Wednesday and admits he’s not sure what will happen after next season.

The 33-year-old has a year left on his Barcelona contract and there have been rumors he could head to the MLS once his deal expires.

Busquets says he’s not made up his mind yet and will wait and see how life is looking after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“I have a contract with Barça for one more season and with the national team I have the World Cup in mind. I’ll see how everything goes from there,” he said. “But now the important thing is to finish the season well by starting the UEFA Nations League well and regain strength on vacation to come back strong enough to fight for all the goals with Barça and for the World Cup with Spain. “I try to have a clear head and focus on what I have to have. Age passes for everyone and the schedule is becoming more demanding, but I have a lot of people who help me and take care of me.”

The captain also spoke about his club ahead of what is expected to be a busy transfer window and says the team needs new signings.

“It is very important to strengthen. If we want to be competitive we have to have the best possible team,” he said. “We need a very broad and quality squad, because the calendar is very demanding.”

It seems likely there will be changes in midfield at the Camp Nou over the summer. Franck Kessie and Pablo Torre will arrive, while it remains to be seen if Frenkie de Jong will still be a Barca player come the start of the new campaign.