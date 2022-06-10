Xavi ‘made the difference’ - Pablo Torre’s dad talks Barcelona move

Pablo Torre’s father has been talking about his son’s forthcoming move to Barcelona from Racing and says that Xavi’s role in the transfer was crucial.

The midfielder has already revealed he turned down a more lucrative offer from Real Madrid in favor of Barcelona, and Esteban Torre says Xavi’s support helped make up his son’s mind.

“Football-wise, it is the team that best adapts to his conditions, the interest that Xavi had was incredible and Xavi’s call gave us a lot of encouragement,” he said. “What made the difference was that call from Xavi. “The good thing about this situation that Barça is experiencing is that it is a new project with a coach who is very much in Barça DNA.”

Torre senior also went on to talk about his son’s qualities and where he thinks his preferred position on the pitch is.

“He is a player who can paly as a second striker or attacking midfielder, but he has the conditions to be able to adapt to different positions,” he explained. “I have the feeling that where he is most comfortable is inside on the left wing.” Source | Cadena SER

The midfielder has been signed for Barcelona B on a deal that runs until 2026 but is already being tipped to play for the first-team next season after shining for Racing in 2021-22.