Ilkay Gündogan’s future “completely open” as “dream club” Barcelona show interest - report

Manchester City star and Germany international midfielder Ilkay Gündogan has long been a dream signing for Barcelona fans, and apparently he sees a move to Barça as a dream transfer too.

That’s according to a report from reliable German outlet Bild, who say that Gündogan is not in a rush to sign a new contraact with the Premier League champions and could be looking to move away from City this summer. With only a year left on his deal the 31-year-old would be available for a reasonable price, something that could serve a Barça side dealing with serious financial issues while they look to reinforce the team.

The report says Barça and Juventus are the two teams that have expressed interest in the player, who has the Catalans as his “dream club” since his childhood. Gündogan seems to have the same wish as his former Borussia Dortmund teammate Robert Lewandowski, who also has one year left on his current deal with Bayern Munich and wants a move to Barça this summer.

The Blaugrana have already signed AC Milan’s Franck Kessié for the midfield position and don’t seem to want to make any other big moves in the middle of the park, but those plans will have to change if Manchester United decide to overpay for Frenkie De Jong. Xavi Hernández has already made it clear he wants Barça to replace Frenkie with Gündogan’s City teammate Bernardo Silva, but Pep Guardiola’s team will certainly ask for a very high fee for the Portuguese midfielder.

If De Jong is sold and Bernardo proves too expensive, Gündogan then becomes a very interesting option. He has overcome the injury issues that plagued the early years of his career and became a highly dependable player at City, with great passing ability and a knack for scored big goals like the two he got on the final day of the Premier League season to give City the title.

For now this is only a rumor, but I for one would not be mad at all if it became reality.