Riqui Puig’s ‘favorite destination’ if he leaves Barcelona named

Riqui Puig is one of a host of Barcelona players facing an uncertain future at the club and is being tipped to depart after spending most of the 2021-22 season in the bench.

It’s not clear yet where Puig will go but Portuguese side Benfica have been named as the midfielder’s “favorite destination” by Relevo.

There has apparently already been contact between the two clubs over a possible summer transfer and Xavi has recommended he move on to play regularly.

Benfica could offer Puig the chance to finally enjoy some decent first-team minutes and can also offer Champions League football for next season.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Puig move on in the summer either on loan or on a permanent transfer away from the Camp Nou.

The 22-year-old’s current contract runs until 2023 which means Barcelona may end up extending his deal first if he did decide a loan was the best option.