Barcelona want €100m for Frenkie de Jong - report

The Frenkie to de Jong to Manchester United rumors keep on coming with a couple of big updates on the future of the Barcelona midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Barcelona have already turned down a €70 million offer from the Red Devils for their Netherlands international.

Manchester United have made an opening proposal for Frenkie de Jong after talks started June 1. €60m plus €10m add-ons. #MUFC



Barcelona have turned down this opening bid - but clubs remain in contact.



De Jong has never indicated his desire to anyone. He’s still waiting. pic.twitter.com/UlW7NurAAi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2022

Over at ESPN the word is that Barcelona “will listen to offers worth €100 million for midfielder” and have held “formal talks” with the Premier League side.

The report reckons Barca “are prepared to let De Jong leave” in order to “balance the books” but will not let him “leave for cheap.”

Manchester United will have to up their offer to land De Jong but are said to be “hopeful of convincing” the Dutchman to make the switch to Old Trafford.

De Jong has said recently he wants to stay but the whole situation is starting to bring back memories of Arthur Melo who was shipped off months after insisting he was going nowhere.

The midfielder is currently on international duty with Netherlands who play Nations League games against Poland on Saturday and Wales on Tuesday.