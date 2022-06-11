Barcelona planning for next season without Dani Alves - report

Dani Alves is still waiting to hear if he will continue at Barcelona for another season but the Catalan giants may be about to have some bad news for the Brazilian.

Diario AS and Cadena SER are both reporting that currently all signs are pointing to Alves leaving the Camp Nou when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Barcelona have already renewed Sergi Roberto, are set to keep hold of Sergino Dest and remain hopeful of landing Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea.

The presence of the three players in the squad means Xavi is well covered at right-back and leaves no room for Alves, particularly as he wants regular football in order to try and make Brazil’s World Cup squad.

Alves has already made it clear he wants to continue his second stint at Barcelona after coming back in January and making 16 appearances for the club but time is very much against the defender who turned 39 in May.

Of course much may depend on what happens with Azpilicueta. The captain is due to hold more talks with Chelsea next week after he’s finished international duty with Spain.