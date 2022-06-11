Jandro Orellana to leave Barcelona on a free transfer - report

Jandro Orellana is set to leave Barcelona in the summer on a free transfer after the Catalan giants decided against renewing his current deal.

The 21-year-old midfielder’s contract was renewed last summer for another 12 months, with the option for two more years, but Barca won’t be taking it up, according to Relevo.

Jandro has long been tipped as a possible successor to Sergio Busquets but has seen his progress hindered in recent campaigns by a series of injuries.

Xavi did take a look at Jandro towards the end of last season when he was without several midfielders due to injury and suspension.

The youngster made the squad for La Liga games against Celta, Getafe, and Villarreal but did not make it off the bench in any of those matches.

Jandro did feature in Barcelona’s post-season friendly against the A-League All Stars, coming on in the 79th minute for Busquets, in what might have been his last appearance for the club.