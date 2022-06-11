Ruben Neves ‘not an option’ for Xavi at Barcelona - report

Ruben Neves is one of a host of midfielders who have been linked with a possible move to Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The Portugal international has been tipped to leave Wolves before the start of the 2022-23 campaign and is thought to be keen on a transfer to the Camp Nou.

However, the 25-year-old is “not an option” for Xavi who has never even spoken with the midfielder, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Neves’s agent Gerard Romero reportedly offered the midfielder to Barcelona last week in a meeting with president Joan Laporta but just isn’t in Xavi’s thinking.

The Barcelona boss is clear about what he wants from next season and his priorities are Robert Lewandowski and a top center-back such as Jules Kounde or Kalidou Koulibaly.

Xavi would only be interested in signing a midfielder if Frenkie de Jong is sold. Even then the coach’s top target is Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

The Barcelona boss also knows that he has Sergio Busquets for another season and Franck Kessie arriving on a free transfer, two more reasons why Neves is not in Xavi’s plans.