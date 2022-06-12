Benfica not thinking about Riqui Puig move - report

Riqui Puig is thought to be looking for a new club ahead of the 2022-23 season but rumors he could head to Portugal to play for Benfica have been played down.

It’s been claimed that Benfica would be Puig’s “favorite destination” if he were to leave the Camp Nou but the feeling doesn’t appear to be mutual.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting the word from Portugal is that a Benfica move for Puig is unrealistic and he’s not in the club’s plans for next season.

Benfica coach Roger Schmidt is thought to be an admirer of the Barca youngster, and apparently tried to sign him previously for PSV but the move broke down.

It’s reported that Schmidt hasn’t asked for Puig this time around and the youngster may have to look elsewhere for next season.

Puig is currently on holiday but is one of a host of Barcelona players expected to leave either on loan in a permanent deal in the summer.

La Liga sides Celta Vigo and Real Betis have also been touted as possible destinations for for Puig for next season.