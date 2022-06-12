Bayern expecting Lewandowski transfer saga to ‘calm down’

Robert Lewandowski has made it crystal clear he wants out of Bayern Munich this summer but the message doesn’t seem to be getting through to the Bavarian giants.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has once again been talking about the Poland international to Bild TV and is expecting the whole situation to calm down now for some reason.

“Lewandowski has a contract until 2023 and we are very happy that he is here. I think now things will calm down,” he said. “We know what we have with him and he knows what he has here. We spoke about his public statements and we should all calm down.”

There has been speculation that Bayern will bring in Sadio Mane which could then open the door for Lewandowski to move on to Barcelona.

Salihamidzic did admit that the Bundesliga champions are working to try and strengthen the team ahead of next season.

“In general terms we are trying to strengthen our team. We are working on various options in attack,” he said. “The transfer market isn’t easy, it always depends on the financial possibilities of the club. I don’t want to speak about players from other clubs. Of course we can’t trust in just one option to strengthen our attack, we should have various options.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Lewandowski has been very vocal about his desire to move on this summer, but it still remains to be seen if Barcelona and Bayern can reach an agreement for the 33-year-old.