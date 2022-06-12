Manchester City want at least £80m for Bernardo Silva - report

Bernardo Silva’s name keeps on cropping up in the rumor mill and today is no different with a new update on the Manchester City midfielder.

Barcelona coach Xavi is thought to be keen on a move for the Portugal international if the Catalans decide to sell Frenkie de Jong.

Yet Bernardo really won’t come cheap and could even prove too expensive for Barca.

Indeed Manchester City “will demand in excess of £80million” for Bernardo if Xavi’s side come calling during the summer transfer window, according to the Mirror.

The midfielder was asked about his future this week while on international duty with Portugal but was giving little away.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to answer, because I’m at the service of the national team and super focused on the game that remains,” he said. “When the season ends, we’ll see what happens.”

Pep Guardiola also played down rumors Bernardo could be off to the Camp Nou when asked about the speculation. The City boss has said it “would be very difficult” for Barca to sign the 27-year-old.