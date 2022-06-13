Francisco Trincao could get second chance at Barcelona - report

Francisco Trincao looked set to leave Barcelona in the summer transfer window but the Catalans may be about to have a change of heart regarding the winger.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a return to Portugal after his loan deal with Wolves expires at the end of the month but no decision has yet been made about his future, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Trincao has attracted interest from Sporting, Benfica, and Valencia but it’s not clear if any club would be willing to meet Barca’s asking price of at least €18 million.

Xavi is said to be “assessing the option” of having a look at Trincao during pre-season with a view to continuing with the club for the 2022-23 campaign.

The Barcelona coach wants to get to know Trincao a little better and find out if he has the qualities to fit into his plans for his team.

Trincao made 29 appearances for Wolves in all competitions last season, scoring three times and contributing one assist for the Black Country club.

Wolves do have the option to make the move permanent, for a fee of around €30m, but are not expected to take it up.