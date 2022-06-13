Frenkie de Jong admits he’d like to have Robert Lewandowski ‘in my team’

Frenkie de Jong has said he’d like to play alongside Robert Lewandowski amid speculation the Bayern Munich man will move to the Camp Nou this summer.

The midfielder spoke out after playing for the Netherlands against Poland in the Nations League at the weekend.

Lewandowski didn’t take part in the match but the two players were spotted chatting after the final whistle

De Jong was then asked by TVP Sport about the duo’s conversation and whether he’d been inviting Lewandowski to move to Barcelona.

“He’s an amazing player, one of the best in the world. It’s up to him!” he said.

De Jong then went on to add: “Of course I would like to have him in my team!”

The Dutchman’s comments come amid increasing speculation he could leave Barcelona and move to Manchester United.

De Jong has previously said he wants to stay but the rumor mill reckons he might just have been convinced that a move is the best option.

This week promises to be a big one for Barca. The club are set to vote on two “financial levers” on Thursday which could go a long way to determining whether Lewandowski and De Jong are at Barca next season.