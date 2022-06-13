Xavi ‘insists’ Barcelona sign Jules Kounde - report

Xavi seems to be busy making plans for next season and appears to be focusing on his defense, according to the latest reports.

The Barcelona coach has already told Gerard Pique he’s not going to be an automatic starter in 2022-23 and wants the club to bring in Jules Kounde to partner Ronald Araujo.

Diario Sport are reporting that Xavi “insists” on signing Kounde, although it won’t be easy as he’ll cost €60 million and is also on Chelsea’s radar.

The report reckons that Xavi is thinking if Barcelona are to spend big on a defender this summer it has to be the Sevilla and France star.

Xavi appears to be dreaming of a central defensive partnership of Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde with Gerard Pique, Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia the back-ups.

Kounde is out of contract in 2024 and would be interested in a Barcelona move but is wondering, as we all are, if it’s going to be financially viable.

Sevilla have already let Diego Carlos go and are in no rush to sell Kounde, although it would be a surprise if the France international did not move on before the start of the new season.