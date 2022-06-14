Barcelona’s Oscar Mingueza wanted by Hoffenheim and Valencia - report

Oscar Mingueza’s time at Barcelona looks to be up and the defender has drawn interest from a couple of clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Valencia and Bundesliga side Hoffenheim are both keen on the 23-year-old.

Both clubs have already asked about Mingueza who has already been told by Xavi that he’s not in his plans for next season.

The defender has been linked with a move to Valencia previously and it seems he was one of the players discussed when Joan Laporta met Los Che chiefs recently.

Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim are another option for Mingueza and would offer the youngster a chance to try his luck in new league and a new country.

Barcelona are hoping to receive at least €5 million for Mingueza who has a contract at the Camp Nou that runs until the end of June 2023.