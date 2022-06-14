Andreas Christensen says he’s hoping to complete Barcelona move ‘soon’

Andreas Christensen coming to Barcelona has been something of a certainty for a few months now. The Danish defender’s contract at Chelsea ran out this summer and a move to the Camp Nou has been all but confirmed.

Christensen was asked about this move in an interview and said that an announcement would be “soon”.

“Hopefully soon,” he said. “I have known what I was going to do for a while. I’m just waiting for the right time. Unfortunately, it’s not entirely up to me. There are also other things that need to fall into place. “It is one of the biggest clubs in Europe. I think it is for everyone - whether they have had their problems or not, it is still one of the biggest clubs for a player to get to.” Christensen | Source

In his time at Chelsea, we saw Christensen grow from someone who was unreliable to a world-class defender. He’s going to be a great addition to the Barcelona backline and it’s exciting to see it on the horizon.