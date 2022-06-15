Arsenal and Tottenham join race to sign Raphinha - report

Premier League duo Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to sign Brazilian winger Raphinha from Leeds United.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for the forward but the rumors have gone a little quiet since Leeds avoided relegation and Raphinha’s price tag went up a notch.

The Athletic are now reporting that Raphinha has emerged as a target for the two north London rivals “amid concerns Barcelona will be unable to fund a deal for the forward.”

Chelsea are also thought to be keen but the Blues may well end up landing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona on a free transfer instead.

Leeds will not stand in Raphinha’s way if a decent offer does arrive this summer but certainly won’t let him go on the cheap.

The Premier League side are thought to want around £55 million for Raphinha who scored 11 goals and contributed 3 assists in 36 appearances for Leeds last season.