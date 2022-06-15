Frenkie de Jong responds to Barcelona exit rumors

Frenkie de Jong has responded to rumors about his future and made it clear once again that he’s happy at Barcelona and not really interested in a move away from the Camp Nou.

Recent rumors have suggested he has changed his mind about his future and is tempted by a move to Manchester United this summer after being told he’s been put up for sale for Barcelona.

However, the Dutchman spoke out after playing for the Netherlands in a 3-2 win over Wales in the Nations League on Tuesday and made it clear he is still happy to be a Barcelona player.

Frenkie de Jong on Man United deal: “You’re always flattered when teams show interest in you as a player, but I am at the biggest club in the world at the moment”, via @TomCollomosse. #MUFC



“I feel fine there [at Barça], so… no news”, de Jong added. #FCB pic.twitter.com/iOiFaP94S1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2022

De Jong has regularly made it clear he wants to stay at Barcelona and his latest comments suggest nothing has changed despite all the rumors to the contrary.

It’s been claimed this week that De Jong has softened his stance towards a move to Manchester United and would be willing to depart if the two clubs can agree a fee.

However, De Jong’s latest comments suggests that is not the case, although it’s unlikely his words will put an end to speculation about his future.