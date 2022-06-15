Manchester United fear Barcelona’s asking price for Frenkie De Jong is too high - report

Manchester United continue to engage in conversations with Barcelona over a potential transfer for Dutch international midfielder Frenkie De Jong, but tensions are beginning to rise as the English club thinks the Catalans “are trying to hike the fee to solve their financial problems”, according to a report from ESPN’s Rob Dawson citing sources within Man United.

Erik Ten Hag has arrived at Old Trafford and wants to reunite with his former Ajax pupil, but Frenkie’s stance has remained the same this whole time: he doesn’t want to leave Barça and will leave his future up to the club. The Blaugrana, on the other hand, will only consider selling De Jong if United get desperate and overpay for the 25-year-old.

The report says United’s valuation is €60 million plus add-ons, but Barça will not sell for less than €100 million. United’s stance, according to Dawson, is that Barça are asking for too much money because they are in financial trouble and are trying to save the club with one big departure.

While there is some truth to that, Barça are absolutely right in taking a hard stance. They know that Frenkie wants to stay, Xavi Hernández wants to keep him, and that United are desperate. Barça have all the leverage, and they will be more than happy to keep one of their best players and find other ways to get their finances in order.

Frenkie will either leave for crazy money or he won’t leave. That much seems to be clear. Sorry, United.