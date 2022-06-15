Pablo Torre signs four-year deal at Barcelona

Pablo Torre is officially a Barcelona player after putting pen to paper on his contract at the club on Wednesday. The 19-year-old midfielder joins from Racing Santander and has signed a four-year deal.

Barca have previously confirmed they have paid an initial €5 million plus variables which could total €20m.

Here’s Barca’s official statement:

“This Wednesday was Pablo Torre’s first day in blaugrana as he signed his contract with FC Barcelona and got to wear his new shirt in the Camp Nou for the first time. He has signed a contract until 30 June 2026, with a buyout clause of 100 million euros.”

Torre has said a few words about the move. The midfielder admitted he was “happy and delighted” to be a Barca player and added, “I promise to give everything for this team.”

The youngster was then kitted out in the team’s new shirt and went out onto the Camp Nou pitch for a few traditional kick-ups.

Torre has been signed for Barcelona B but there’s been plenty of talk already that he will get chances in the first team next season. We should see Torre in pre-season with Barca’s first fixture against Olot on July 13.