Barcelona’s Nico Gonzalez wanted by Marseille - report

Ligue 1 side Marseille have reportedly asked Barcelona about Nico Gonzalez’s availability ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Manager Jorge Sampaoli has been checking with the Catalan giants to see if it would be posssible to take on the 20-year-old, according to Diario Sport.

There have previously been reports that Miralem Pjanic could move to Marseille this summer but it seems now that Nico is also a target.

Sport reckon that Barcelona’s plan for Nico at the moment is for the midfielder to do pre-season with the team and a decision will then be made about his future.

Xavi “seems to be counting on him” for next season but only “in case no more midfielders arrive” at the Camp Nou this summer.

Nico may find it hard for minutes going forwards even if the club do not add any more midfielders to the squad as he seemed to fall out of favor towards the end of last season.

Barcelona are also expected to add Franck Kessie to the squad, which surely won’t help Nico’s cause, and Sergi Roberto could also be an option after signing a new contract.