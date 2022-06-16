‘Thanks for everything friend’ - Xavi reacts to Dani Alves exit

Dani Alves said goodbye to Barcelona for a second time on Wednesday and coach and former team-mate Xavi was quick to react to the Brazilian’s departure.

Xavi responded to Alves’s Instagram farewell message with a simple reply that said it all. He wrote, “You’re an example in every sense of the word. Thanks for everything friend!”

Alves undoubtedly made an impact in his brief second stint with the club both on and off the pitch and played a key role in the team finishing the season as runners-up.

The Brazilian also added a few more records to his collection in 2022. He became Barcelona’s oldest La Liga player, the fourth oldest player to score in La Liga in the 21st century and the oldest La Liga goalscorer in Barcelona’s history.

Alves being Alves he also managed the pretty unusual hat-trick of scoring, assisting and being sent off in a single game. Good crazy indeed.

1 - Dani Alves has become in the first @FCBarcelona player to score, assist and see a red card in a single @LaLigaEN game since, at least, 2004/05 season. Rollercoaster. pic.twitter.com/b8SuDwXDrT — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 6, 2022

Center-back Ronald Araujo also had some kind words for the 39-year-old, thanking Alves for the advice he has offered during their short time at the club together.

“Thanks for everything daddy Dani Alves. In a short time I learned a lot with you, thanks for all the chats and your professionalism that I admire. I wish you the best and many blessings #goodcrazy.”

And another key youngster, Pedri, was also quick to thank Alves for his contribution. He wrote on social media, “Thanks for everything, half canary brother! Genius on and off the pitch.”

It’s not clear yet where Alves is heading but it’s thought he is hoping to play regular football in a top league next season in a bid to make the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.