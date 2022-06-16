Barcelona ‘more than close’ to reaching agreement with Gavi - report

Barcelona are said to be very close to reaching an agreement with Gavi over a new contract at the Camp Nou after a fresh round of talks on Thursday morning.

Ivan de la Pena was at the club bright and early and progress was made after a “positive meeting” that has brought an agreement even closer.

Barcelona are said to have improved their offer and are closing in on securing the 17-year-old’s long-term future at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are finally more than close to reaching full agreement with Gavi on new contract. Positive meeting with his agent Iván de la Peña today, after a really long saga. #FCB



Barça have improved their proposal on the salary for five year deal. €1B release clause. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2022

“We are so close,” is the message from the two camps about the renewal, according to Gerard Romero. It seems the renewal isn’t completely closed just yet but the end to this long-running saga does, finally, appear to be in sight.

Gavi has reportedly been offered a similar deal to the one Ronald Araujo recently signed at the Camp Nou and which is thought to be one salary scale down from Pedri and Ansu Fati.

The midfielder is now on holiday and enjoying a well-deserved rest after starring for Spain in the Nations League to cap what has been an incredible breakthrough season for both club and country.