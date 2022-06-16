Bayern reject Barcelona’s second Lewandowski offer - report

Bayern Munich have reportedly rejected Barcelona’s second offer for Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. The offer was apparently worth €32 million plus €5m in add-ons and gets close to what Bayern realistically want given both clubs realize good ole Bob really wants out of Germany this summer.

The Bundesliga champions are thought to be holding out for €40m and want it in one sum and I’d bet they get close to that number since his contract does run for another year. Bayern want some fluid funds to get a deal for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane done.

Barcelona have a meeting on Thursday that should give a better idea of their finances after members vote on television and merchandising rights. This deal seems like it’s almost a certainty at this point, it’s just a matter of the specific amount.