Sevilla don’t want Barcelona players in return for Jules Kounde - report

Jules Kounde is a nice name that has popped up in the Barcelona transfer purview this summer. The French defender is a solid piece for the future and is likely to cost a bit of money, which leaves our friends at Barcelona in a tight situation.

To help bring down the cost, Barca were hoping to send some of their players in the other direction. According to a report from Sport, Sevilla aren’t interested in any players that Barca would be willing to part with.

The number Sevilla are hoping for in return for the Frenchman is around €60 million. In all likelihood, Chelsea are going to be able to make a more competitive offer, but in the meantime, we can dream.