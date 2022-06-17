Barcelona B defender Arnau Comas completes FC Basel move

Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that B team captain Arnau Comas has completed his move to FC Basel on a free transfer.

The Catalan giants opted not to take up an option to extend the center-back’s contract and the 22-year-old will now begin a new challenge with the Swiss side.

Here’s Barcelona’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and FC Basel have reached an agreement for Arnau Comas to join the Swiss club. FC Barcelona wishes to publicly acknowledge Comas for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the very best of fortune and success in the future.”

Comas has signed a four-year deal with Basel and has spoken about his move.

“For me it’s a great opportunity here in Basel, at the largest club in Switzerland, to advance my career in the long term,” he told the club’s website. “FC Basel is of course well known in Barcelona because of its history and international presence, and the two clubs share the same colours. I am very happy to be here.”

Basel’s Philipp Kaufmann said Basel had been trying to sign Comas for a “long time” and is thrilled to have finally captured the young defender.

Goodbye and good luck to Arnau Comas!