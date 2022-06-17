Chelsea reignite interest in Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde - report

Premier League club Chelsea have reignited their interest in Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde and are in conversations with the Catalan club and Balde’s agent Jorge Mendes to “understand the player’s situation”, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo.

The 18-year-old Balde has been a target for the London side for a couple of years, but Barça have always rejected any advances in the past. But Balde is yet to crack a spot in the first team and has expressed his desire to leave the club if he doesn’t get meaningful minutes in the senior squad next season, the report says.

According to multiple reports Barça are currently negotiating with Chelsea for their two veteran Spanish full-backs, César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, and could include Balde in a potential swap deal to facilitate the transfers at a discount price.

Azpilicueta and Alonso are said to be priority signings for manager Xavi Hernández, and the loss of a young talent in Balde going the other way could be the sacrifice needed to make the deal work.