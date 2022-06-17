Brentford a “possible destination” for Barcelona’s Martin Braithwaite - report

Premier League side Brentford have emerged as a “possible destination” for striker Martin Braithwaite as Barcelona look to sell the Danish international this summer, according to a report from Diario SPORT.

Braithwaite has made it clear multiple times in recent weeks that he has no intention of leaving the club and wants to fulfill the final two years of his contract with the Catalans, but Xavi Hernández has reportedly told the 31-year-old that he isn’t part of his plans and should look for a move away from Camp Nou to play regular football ahead of the World Cup.

And Brentford have become somewhat of a real possibility. The Premier League side have several Danish players in their squad and are managed by a Danish coach in Thomas Frank, who has known Braithwaite for a while and is personally looking to convince the player to join him at the West London side.

Brentford gave Braithwaite international teammate Christian Eriksen a chance to play again following his heart problems and Eriksen regained his world-class form, and Frank has used that example to show Braithwaite he can really thrive in that system. Brentford’s Danish players have also been in contact with Braithwaite to reinforce the message, and the hope for both Brentford and Barça is that the peer pressure is enough to convince the player to give up his dream club.