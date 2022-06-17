Bernardo Silva ‘attracted’ to Barcelona, knows Xavi wants him - report

Bernardo Silva and Frenkie de Jong are two names that keep on cropping up in the rumor mill ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has already played down speculation Barcelona could move for Bernardo but that is certainly not stopping the speculation flowing.

Indeed Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Bernardo “is attracted” to the possibility of playing for Barca and “is already aware” Xavi wants him if De Jong is sold.

The midfielder has apparently told Man City that he wants to leave England, while his agent has asked the Premier League champions to listen to any offers from Barcelona.

MD reckon the two clubs have already been in contact “although there is no formal offer” yet from Barcelona for Bernardo.

The midfielder is not unhappy at City but has been wanting a move for some time. Guardiola doesn’t want him to go which means an exit won’t be easy.

The report claims Manchester City would want around €80m plus €20m more in variables for Bernardo which is about the same amount Barca are asking for Frenkie de Jong.