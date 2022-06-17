Dani Alves hits back at Real Mallorca transfer rumors

Dani Alves has hit out at rumors he has offered himself to Real Mallorca ahead of the 2022-23 La Liga season.

The Brazilian has announced this week he won’t be continuing at Barcelona after the Catalans opted not to extend his contract.

Mallorca have been the first club mentioned as a possible destination for the 39-year-old but it seems like the rumor mill may have got that one wrong.

“Lie! Thank you!” Alves wrote on Twitter in response to an article claiming he had offered himself to Mallorca for next season.

It’s not clear yet where Alves will end up but the veteran is thought to be keen to play in a top league in an effort to make Brazil’s World Cup squad.

Alves made 16 appearances last season for Barcelona in all competitions and showed he is far from finished despite celebrating his 39th birthday last month.