Barcelona in talks to extend Memphis Depay’s contract until 2025 - report

Barcelona are reportedly in talks to extend Memphis Depay’s contract at the Camp Nou until 2025.

The Dutchman’s current deal runs out next year and there had been speculation he could be sold but it looks as though he may continue after all.

Diario Sport are reporting that Memphis “wants to stay and has told the club he’s open to renewing rather than going into the final year of his contract.”

Negotiations are said to have “progressed” following yesterday’s vote which saw members authorize the sale of future merchandising and television rights.

The contract extension is unlikely to affect Barca’s finances too much, although the report does add that Memphis “remains on the market and could leave if a big offer arrives.”

The Dutchman finished last season as Barca’s joint top scorer, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and has been back in the goals in June with the Netherlands.

Memphis has now scored 42 times for the Dutch national team, meaning only Robin van Perise (on 50) has more goals for the Oranje.

However, the 28-year-old may struggle for minutes next season if Robert Lewandowski arrives but Sport say he is “ready for the challenge.”