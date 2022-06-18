Ousmane Dembele chats with fan about his Barcelona future

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has been spotted out and about by a supporter who asked the obvious question about the Frenchman’s plans for his future.

It seems almost certain Dembele will leave on a free transfer when his contract at the Camp Nou expires but the 25-year-old’s responses may raise a few eyebrows.

Dembele claimed he would be staying at the Camp Nou and when asked about rumors of a move to Chelsea replied, “I’m fine in Barcelona.”

| Dembele was asked about his future by one of his fans:



- “Are you staying in Barcelona? Yes”



- “Heard anything about Chelsea? ”



- “You do not want to work with Tuchel? I’m fine in Barcelona” https://t.co/3PWTpIXfos — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) June 18, 2022

There has been growing speculation Dembele will leave for Chelsea and link up with Thomas Tuchel once more. The two worked together briefly at Borussia Dortmund before the forward moved to Barcelona.

President Joan Laporta has claimed recently Barcelona haven’t had a response to their latest contract offer to the Frenchman. There have also been rumors Barca have completely given up on the forward and have been planning for next season without him.