Laporta sends message to Raphinha about Barcelona transfer - report

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly sent a message to Raphinha to reassure the Brazilian he is still wanted at the Camp Nou.

The club chief has been on the phone to the winger to let him know they will try to bring him in on a five-year deal in the summer transfer window, according to Diario Sport.

Laporta wanted to let Raphinha that the Catalans do have the financial power to sign him after club members voted to authorize the sale of merchandizing and television rights.

Raphinha was also informed that Barca’s plan is to add him and Robert Lewandowski to the attack in time for the 2022-23 campaign.

Rumors of a possible move to Barcelona had gone a little quiet recently but it seems the operation is still alive despite interest from Premier League clubs.

Indeed Sport reckon that Barcelona have reactivated talks with the Whites who have dropped their asking price from €65 million to €50m. Barca are hoping to pay a fee closer to €40m.