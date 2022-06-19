Manchester United chief opens up on club’s pursuit of Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United chief executive officer Richard Arnold has been captured on video chatting to supporters about the club’s pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.

The midfielder has long made it clear that he doesn’t want to leave Barcelona, but it seems the Red Devils are still convinced they can bring him to Old Trafford.

United have reportedly already had a €70 million offer rejected by Barca and don’t want to meet the club’s €85m asking price, but Arnold says money is not an issue for his club.

“As a club we’re doing everything possible to get the deal done,” he said. “I’ve been up for days trying to get it done, the money is there but there’s things standing in our way which I can’t say. “Money is not a consideration on who we want. The manager wants him (De Jong) and they have actually done the work. He’s a great player,” he said. “Is it £100 million or £200million? I don’t know. Get who you f***ing want. Do you want me buying the players? Does that not ring a bell?”

De Jong was asked about the interest from Manchester United while on international duty with the Netherlands last week and had the following response.

“You’re always flattered when teams show interest in you as a player, but I am at the biggest club in the world at the moment,” he said. “I feel fine there [at Barça], so… no news.”

Speculation persists that Barca would be willing to sell De Jong if the price is right, but Manchester United would still have to convince the the midfielder to leave the Camp Nou which will not be easy.