Chelsea have ‘doubts’ about signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona - report

Ousmane Dembele is out of contract at Barcelona in just 11 days and expected to walk away on a free transfer after failing to agree a new deal at the Camp Nou.

Premier League side Chelsea appear to be favorites to land the 25-year-old in a move which would see Dembele reunited with former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel.

However, the Blues are not 100% convinced about going for Dembele and are also keeping tabs on Raheem Sterling, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The report reckons Chelsea “currently have their doubts” about Dembele and claims the forward’s dubious injury record is a “concern.”

Dembele has, of course, been plagued by injury throughout his time at the Camp Nou and made just 150 appearances in all competitions in five years.

Di Marzio goes on to add “the current feeling around the club seems to be that Chelsea are more interested in signing Raheem Sterling than Ousmane Dembele.”

It’s not “game over” as far as Chelsea are concerned but Sterling appears to be an alternative option and may leave Manchester City as his contract expires in 2023.