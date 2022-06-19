Barcelona expecting new Manchester United bid for Frenkie de Jong - report

Manchester United are seemingly refusing to give up hope of signing Frenkie de Jong and could be set to make a fresh bid for the Netherlands international next week.

The Catalan giants have already rejected an offer of €70 million for the midfielder but are thought to be willing to sell for a fee in the region of €85m.

Fabrizio Romano reckon United chiefs are busy talking about a potential new offer.

More on Frenkie de Jong situation. Manchester Utd feel direct talks next week will be really important - with a fresh bid being considered. #MUFC



Barça sources are also expecting Manchester United to submit a new proposal soon.

Manchester United will have to up their bid to land De Jong and still face a battle to convince the midfielder to leave even if a fee is agreed. The Dutchman played down rumors of a move just last week while on international duty.

Club CEO Richard Arnold has also been making headlines over the weekend after talking about De Jong to supporters and saying, “Money is not a consideration on who we want.”

Such comments will surely be music to Joan Laporta’s ears right now with ESPN previously reporting that Barcelona were hoping De Jong might fetch around €100 million.