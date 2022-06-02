Pablo Torre reveals Xavi chat, says Real Madrid offered more money

Pablo Torre has been talking about his impending move to Barcelona and has revealed how he had a key chat with Xavi and how Real Madrid also wanted to sign him.

The midfielder will move from Racing in the summer and has already been likened to Pedri after an impressive season with Los Verdiblancos.

Torre helped Racing to the title, scoring 10 goals and 12 assists, and will now be hoping he can make impact at the Camp Nou.

“Xavi called me per videocall and it felt like I was his own son,” he said. “He mentioned other youngsters as well and it seemed like he placed youngsters in an important role in his project. The contract talks went very fast and I quickly signed.”

The 19-year-old also went on to talk about how he was offered more money by Real Madrid but preferred to move to Barcelona.

“I spoke with Madrid, but in the end my dream was to play and hopefully succeed at Barça,” he explained. “Madrid offered more money, but for me the important thing was to play at the Camp Nou and, above all, the sports project that it offered me. It was clear to me since they called me the first time.” Source | Adri Contrerass

Torre has been signed for Barcelona B but there are already suggestions Xavi could take a look at him during pre-season and then make a decision on where he’ll play next season.