Barcelona rumor round up: Samuel Umtiti, Riqui Puig and Bernardo Silva latest

Nice hoping for Umtiti freebie

Samuel Umtiti is expected to move on this summer and French side Nice have emerged as a possible option for the Barcelona center-back.

Le Quotidien du Sport reckon the Ligue 1 side are talking to Umtiti’s agents and will move for the defender if his contract at Barca is terminated.

Nice are hoping that Barca and Umtiti can come to an agreement to rescind his contract and will then pay him a basic wage with variables depending on performances.

Riqui Puig heading to Valencia?

Riqui Puig is another player expected to leave Barcelona this summer and could head to Valencia if Gennaro Gattuso takes over.

The Italian is set to sign a two-year deal at Mestalla, according to Diario Sport, and is already thinking about rebuilding the team.

Riqui Puig is described as a priority signing for Gattuso and Valencia are said to be an “attractive option” for the Barcelona midfielder.

Bernardo Silva ‘very complicated’ for Barca

Barcelona are also being linked with a move for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva but any move for the Portugal international is likely to be “very complicated.”

Diario AS explain how Bernardo’s “great dream” is to sign for Barcelona and that the midfielder is “is looking for a change of scenery.”

However, the club know it will be very difficult to land Bernardo due to his high price and also because Man City won’t want to let him go.

Barca would also have to let Frenkie de Jong go to make room for Bernardo but the Dutchman has made it clear he doesn’t want to leave.